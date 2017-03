Vestager: Gazprom, i gatshëm të pajtohet me rregullat e BE-së

European Commissioner for Competition Margrethe Vestager speaks to the press at the European Commission headquarters in Brussels, on April 22, 2015. EU regulators formally charged Russian gas giant Gazprom with abusing its dominant market position in Europe, a move that risks inflaming tensions with the Kremlin. "All companies that operate in the European market -– no matter if they are European or not -– have to play by our EU rules," said Vestager, the Competition Commissioner who last week opened a similar high-profile case against US Internet giant Google. AFP PHOTO / EMMANUEL DUNAND