Microsoft ofron falas një koleksion prej 250 librash elektronikë
Shkarkimet nuk janë të limituar dhe çdokush mund ti shkarkojë të gjithë librat e listuar në uebsajte. Zakonisht librat elektronikë janë vetën në PDF ndërsa Microsoft i ofron edhe si DOC, MOBI dhe EPUB.
Microsoft po bën përsëri atë që askush nuk e pret prej kompanisë, të ofrojë falas diçka dhe në këtë rast një koleksion të tërë librash elektronike – ebook – të cilët përmbajnë udhëzime për produkte si Windows, Windows Server, Microsoft Office, Exchange Server e shumë të tjera, transmeton PCWorld Albania.
Në një postim në blog nga Eric Lingman nga drejtoria e shitjeve të Microsoft, kompania ofron shkarkimin e çdo libri elektronik që jeni i interesuar.
Çdo vit Microsoft dhuron libra elektronik falas të produkteve dhe shërbimeve të kompanisë në atë që e quan Microsoft Ebook Giveaway.
Sigurisht kush nuk do të donte libra falas por sapo të hyni në koleksionin e 250 librave, do të kuptoni se ka prej atyre që janë vjetëruar.
Por ka edhe tituj mjaft të spikatur si “Your Brand Sux” ose “Xquery Language Reference” ku shumica librave që u dedikohen Windows 10-ës janë me vlerë.
Për të shfletuar koleksionin dhe shkarkuar çdo titull që u bie në sy vizitoni këtë lidhje.
Disa prej titujve dhe kategorive janë:
- Azure
- Introducing Windows Azure for IT Professionals
- Microsoft Azure Essentials Azure Machine Learning
- Microsoft Azure Essentials Fundamentals of Azure
- BizZalk
- BizTalk Server 2016 Licensing Datasheet
- Cloud
- Enterprise Cloud Strategy
- Developer
- Building Cloud Apps with Microsoft Azure: Best practices for DevOps, data storage, high availability, and more
- Creating Mobile Apps with Xamarin.Forms: Cross-platform C# programming for iOS, Android, and Windows
- Dynamics
- Introducing Microsoft Social Engagement
- Create Your First CRM Marketing Campaign
- General
- Licensing
- Office
- Data Resiliency in Microsoft Office 365
- Keyboard shortcuts for Microsoft Outlook 2013 and 2016
- Microsoft Excel 2016 Quick Start Guide
- Power BI
- Introducing Microsoft Power BI
- PowerShell
- Windows PowerShell 3.0 Language Quick Reference
- Windows PowerShell 3.0 Examples
- Windows PowerShell 4.0 Language Reference Examples
- Simplify Group Policy administration with Windows PowerShell
- WMI in Windows PowerShell 4.0
- SharePoint
- SharePoint Server 2016 Quick Start Guide
- RAP as a Service for SharePoint Server
- Microsoft SharePoint Server 2016 Architectural Models
- SQL Server
- Data Science with Microsoft SQL Server 2016
- Backup and Restore of SQL Server Databases
- Microsoft SQL Server 2016 New Innovations
- Surface
- System Center
- Guide to Microsoft System Center Management Pack for SQL Server 2016 Reporting Services (Native Mode)
- Virtualization
- Windows Client
- Introducing Windows 10 for IT Professionals
- Windows 10 IT Pro Essentials Top 10 Tools
- Windows Server
- Introducing Windows Server 2016