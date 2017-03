Bie numri i migrantëve në Gjermani

epaselect epa04954158 A father and son from Syria wait for a bus to take them and other migrants to a further accommodation, at the railway station in Schoenefeld, Germany, 28 September 2015. Earlier, a chartered train carrying around 450 refugees arrived from Salzburg in Austria. Europe is dealing with its greatest influx of migrants and asylum seekers since World War II as immigrants fleeing war and poverty in the Middle East, Afghanistan and Africa try to reach Germany and other Western European countries. EPA/PATRICK PLEUL